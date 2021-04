Today, a committee to investigate the sighting of the crescent met at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and given that it has not been proven that the month of Shaban has entered the evening of Rajab 29, 1442 AH, no one has come today to testify.

Accordingly, the committee decided to continue its work, and to re-examine the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan tomorrow evening, Monday, April 12th.