The State of Qatar currently is allowing inbound travel to the country. Quarantine restrictions and travel policies continue to be reviewed based on public health indicators in the State of Qatar and around the world.

For those expected to stay in mandatory hotel quarantine, please book through the Discover Qatar website before arriving. The Discover Qatar quarantine programme will be in effect until 31 May 2021, subject to be extended at any time.

What is the current entry policy for Qatari citizens, their families, and permanent residency holders?

Qatari citizens, their spouses and children, and permanent residency holders can travel outside the country and return at any time while adhering to all the procedures and according to the countries of arrival.

Patients receiving treatment abroad at the expense of the State of Qatar and their registered companions, and employees who are dispatched for work assignments will be exempt from bearing the cost of the hotel, as the relevant body will cover the costs of the hotel quarantine if the traveller meets the conditions of the hotel quarantine, as explained in the statement.

