Doha

Weather inshore until 6pm on Sunday will be cloudy with chance of scattered rain maybe thundery and slight dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain expected associated with strong wind at places at times.

Offshore will be cloudy with chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain and strong wind with high sea.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to southwesterly 5 to 15 knot gusting to 28 knot with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly to southwesterly 17 to 27 knot, gusting 34 knot with thundery rain shifting to northwesterly by night.

Visibility will be 4 to 8/2 kilometers or less at places with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet at times. Offshore it will be 4 to 8 feet, rises to 12 feet at times.