Turkey’s renowned aerobatic team to perform in Pakistan

ANKARA

A famed Turkish Air Force aerobatic team has arrived in Pakistan to showcase their unique display on the country’s National Day, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“SOLOTURK, the demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force will conduct a demo flight by participating in friendly and brotherly Pakistan’s National Day activities,” the ministry said on Twitter.

It said the team arrived in the capital Islamabad to join the activities to be held on Tuesday.

Turkish F-16 demo and stunt team SOLOTURK performed its first demonstration in 2011.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passage of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, during the All-India Muslim League meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, in which the Muslim leaders of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for Muslims.

On March 23, 1956, the country also adopted its first constitution, making Pakistan the world’s first Islamic republic.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.