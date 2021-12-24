U.S. equity funds enjoy big inflows on easing Omicron worries

(Reuters) – U.S. equity funds saw big inflows in the week ended Dec. 22, supported by easing fears over the Omicron variant and strong earnings from some big companies such as Nike and Micron Technology.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought $27.55 billion worth of U.S. equity funds, and $22.96 billion in money market funds.

Graphic: Weekly flows into U.S. mutual funds by asset type: https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-MARKETS/byprjqzxwpe/chart.png

Wall Street’s main indexes posted solid gains this week, with the S&P 500 marking a record high on Thursday.

Graphic: Flows into U.S. equity sector funds: https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/egvbkozbzpq/chart.png

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds attracted $1.5 billion in the week, compared with big outflows the previous week.

Graphic: Flows into U.S. bond funds: https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-BONDS/gkplglrqlvb/chart.png

