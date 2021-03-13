Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, urgent medical aid was transported to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea via the C17 aircraft of the Qatari Emiri Air Force, to contribute to the relief efforts as a result of the explosion that occurred in the city of Bata.

The aid included a field hospital equipped with all supplies, with an integrated logistical and medical team, and a search and rescue team of the Lekhwiya force was also sent.