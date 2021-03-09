View Visa Status

Topics : Business and Finance, Employment and Workplace, Visas and Official Documents

You can check online for the latest status on a visa application. Once an application has been approved, you may pay online to proceed.

If the application has been rejected, you might press the Remarks icon to view the reasons for rejection. If your application is still being process, you can only view remarks provided by the Ministry of Interior.

Check Visa Online

Enter application number.

Enter passport number.

Select nationality.

Press “Submit”.

Additional Information

You can check your visa status also through MOI website by entering visa or passport numbers.

Please print the visa once it is issued.

Fees

Print fees vary according to visa type.