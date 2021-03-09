- Step 1: Visit the website and click the Magnifying Glass.
- Step 2: Click the “Visa Inquiry” Link.
- Step 3: Click the Visa Inquiry and Printing link (Binocular icon)
- Step 4: Enter your Visa Number or Passport Number. Type the Security Code. Click Submit.\
-
View Visa Status
- Topics : Business and Finance, Employment and Workplace, Visas and Official Documents
- Audience : Individuals, Business
You can check online for the latest status on a visa application. Once an application has been approved, you may pay online to proceed.
If the application has been rejected, you might press the Remarks icon to view the reasons for rejection. If your application is still being process, you can only view remarks provided by the Ministry of Interior.
Check Visa Online
- Enter application number.
- Enter passport number.
- Select nationality.
- Press “Submit”.
Additional Information
- You can check your visa status also through MOI website by entering visa or passport numbers.
- Please print the visa once it is issued.
Fees
Print fees vary according to visa type.
Related services
Members of the public may check for the latest status on a visa application online.
Request to Extend Exempted Visa
Visitors and tourists may submit a request online to extend their exempted visa on the Ministry of Interior website.
Government ministries and establishments may request to issue free visas online.
Apply for Visit Visa for GCC Residents
This visa is issued to GCC residents in authorized professions and their accompanying persons upon arriving at any port of entry to Qatar for visit or tourism purposes.
