Walk-Through on How to Check your Qatar Visa Online
  1. Step 1: Visit the website and click the Magnifying Glass.
  2. Step 2: Click the “Visa Inquiry” Link.
  3. Step 3: Click the Visa Inquiry and Printing link (Binocular icon)
  4. Step 4: Enter your Visa Number or Passport Number. Type the Security Code. Click Submit.\

  5. View Visa Status

    You can check online for the latest status on a visa application. Once an application has been approved, you may pay online to proceed.

    If the application has been rejected, you might press the Remarks icon to view the reasons for rejection. If your application is still being process, you can only view remarks provided by the Ministry of Interior.

    Check Visa Online

    • Enter application number.
    • Enter passport number.
    • Select nationality.
    • Press “Submit”.

    Additional Information

    • You can check your visa status also through MOI website by entering visa or passport numbers.
    • Please print the visa once it is issued.

    Fees

    Print fees vary according to visa type.

      
    Service Provided by Ministry of Interior

    Hours of Operation
    • Phone: 44330000
    • Fax:44322927

