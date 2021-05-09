His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, said that he affirmed – during his contact with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas – Qatar’s firm and supportive stance for the brotherly Palestinian people to obtain their national rights, while strongly condemning the repeated attacks of the Israeli occupation forces against defenseless civilians and worshipers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque .

His Highness added – on his official account on the Twitter site – “I also stressed the importance of the unity of the Palestinian and Arab ranks.”

This is the text of His Highness’s tweet:

“During my contact with my brother His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas, I confirmed to him Qatar’s firm and supportive stance for the brotherly Palestinian people to obtain their national rights, while we strongly condemn the repeated attacks of the Israeli occupation forces on defenseless civilians and worshipers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and I also stressed the importance of unity of ranks. Palestinian and Arab. “

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, made a phone call this evening with his brother, His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the brotherly State of Palestine, to discuss the latest developments in the situation in Palestine.

According to the Qatar News Agency, he briefed the Palestinian President, His Highness Prince Al-Mufadi, on the latest developments, especially the Israeli occupation forces’ attacks on worshipers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and defenseless Jerusalemites, and the arbitrary measures in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem, which represent a flagrant violation of their rights and international law.

His Highness the Emir affirmed to His Excellency President Abbas the firm and supportive position of the State of Qatar for the brotherly Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate national rights, and in this regard, the President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the appreciated efforts made by the State of Qatar to support the Palestinian people in their just cause.