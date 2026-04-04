Home News 1 MIN AGO: Dubai Hotels Are EMPTY: $600 Rooms Now Selling for... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News 1 MIN AGO: Dubai Hotels Are EMPTY: $600 Rooms Now Selling for $100 By administratoir - 4 April, 2026 76 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 MIN AGO: Dubai Hotels Are EMPTY: $600 Rooms Now Selling for $100 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Jolted by downing of F-15 plane, Trump seeks ‘48-hour ceasefire’; Iran rejects | Janta Ka Reporter “The Only Country That Wins No Matter How This War Ends | Prof. Jiang Xueqin Analysis” MBS Gave Abu Dhabi 24 Hours to Leave Yemen — And Turned an Ally Into His Deadliest Rival LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment