Home News Fear of Iranian retaliation forces Trump to withdraw; IDF on verge of... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Fear of Iranian retaliation forces Trump to withdraw; IDF on verge of collapse | Janta Ka Reporter By administratoir - 17 April, 2026 75 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Fear of Iranian retaliation forces Trump to withdraw; IDF on verge of collapse | Janta Ka Reporter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ‘Do Not Cross This Line…’: China’s RUTHLESS Final Warning On Hormuz – AI Prof. Jiang Style Analysis No More Bookings! Dubai Airbnb Collapsed Overnight — The Shocking Truth WATCH: Ben Shapiro CRASHES Out LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment