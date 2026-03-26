Home News Iran Just Destroyed a $270 Million AWACS — America Lost Its Eyes... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Iran Just Destroyed a $270 Million AWACS — America Lost Its Eyes Over the Gulf By administratoir - 26 March, 2026 102 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Iran Just Destroyed a $270 Million AWACS — America Lost Its Eyes Over the Gulf RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Israel On Fire! Iran’s Sejjil Missiles Trigger Blackout Chaos in Tel Aviv Trump in spot of bother as Iran rejects proposal; Tehran sends 5-point demand | Janta Ka Reporter “The Real Story May Be Hidden…” | Prof. Jeffrey Sachs & Prof. John Mearsheimer LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment