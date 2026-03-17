Home News Iran’s Strike Exposed Netanyahu’s Vulnerability and Shattered Israel’s Command | Prof.Jiang Xueqin NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Iran’s Strike Exposed Netanyahu’s Vulnerability and Shattered Israel’s Command | Prof.Jiang Xueqin By administratoir - 17 March, 2026 56 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Iran’s Strike Exposed Netanyahu’s Vulnerability and Shattered Israel’s Command | Prof.Jiang Xueqin RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR John Mearsheimer DROPS the TRUTH BOMB: ‘We’re NOT Going to Win This Wâr With Iran.!” Iran’s GRAND STRATEGY (w/ John Mearsheimer) Trump’s huge confession: says surprised by Iran’s capabilities; Tehran responds | Janta Ka Reporter LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment