Home News Trump’s huge confession: says surprised by Iran’s capabilities; Tehran responds | Janta... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Trump’s huge confession: says surprised by Iran’s capabilities; Tehran responds | Janta Ka Reporter By administratoir - 17 March, 2026 60 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Trump’s huge confession: says surprised by Iran’s capabilities; Tehran responds | Janta Ka Reporter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR John Mearsheimer DROPS the TRUTH BOMB: ‘We’re NOT Going to Win This Wâr With Iran.!” Iran’s GRAND STRATEGY (w/ John Mearsheimer) Every US Ally Just Said NO — And Iran Is Why the World Is Choosing Sides LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment