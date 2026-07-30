Home News Why the US pro-Israel lobby wants Trita Parsi out of America |... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Why the US pro-Israel lobby wants Trita Parsi out of America | Real Talk By administratoir - 30 July, 2026 70 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Why the US pro-Israel lobby wants Trita Parsi out of America | Real Talk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Dubai’s $5 Billion Palm Jumeirah Is Rotting — The Collapse of the World’s Most Expensive Island Alex Krainer: Energy Wars, Dollar Endgame & Banking Crisis Japan’s Money Is Collapsing LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment