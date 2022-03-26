The speech of H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the opening of the Doha Forum in its twentieth session, came to express the cry of millions of the oppressed from the Arab and Islamic nation whose pain the world did not listen to, at a time when it rose up for human suffering in the Russian-Ukrainian war .

His Highness the Emir of the country reviewed three Arab and Islamic issues that the world ignores, foremost of which is the suffering of the Palestinian brothers, in addition to the suffering of the oppressed in Syria and Afghanistan, and the confusion between criticism of Israel and anti-Semitism and the rise of Islamophobia that threatens Muslims in Western societies.

1- The suffering of the Palestinians,

and with His Highness affirming Qatar’s firm position on rejecting violence and terrorizing civilians, His Highness reminded the world of the suffering of the Palestinians, saying: “I would like to remind the millions of Palestinians who have suffered and suffer from the Israeli occupation and international neglect for more than seven decades, and their like Many other peoples, such as the Syrian people and the Afghan people, whom the international community failed to do justice to.”

2- The accusation of anti-Semitism

His Highness emphasized that the accusation of anti-Semitism is being used wrongly against all those who criticize Israel’s policies, which is detrimental to the struggle against racism and actual anti-Semitism.

3- Islamophobia

His Highness said that one of these exclusionary phenomena that has been on the rise in recent years is the phenomenon of Islamophobia. Unfortunately, Islamophobia is not limited to the forces of the populist right, and it needs a firm and serious stance against it, such as the one witnessed in the world in the stance against racial discrimination and anti-Semitism.

Nor were the issues of the world absent from the speech of His Highness, in which he sided with humanity, peace and coexistence, on top of which is the arms race and solutions to wars instead of understanding and coexistence and the repercussions of climate change and social justice.

4- The Great Powers and the Arms Race

His Highness called on the great powers to take a serious stand to determine the future of the international system and to ask ourselves an important question, what is the shape of the world that we want to bequeath to our children? .. What is the new era that has proven the current war in the European continent? And before that, the Corona pandemic and other successive crises?

His Highness added: Will the major countries answer this question by fighting after competing to develop new types of weapons? He stressed that “humanity cannot accept this catastrophic scenario, and there must be means and ways other than war to reach the answers.”

5- The repercussions of climate change

His Highness warned that consumption patterns that are not environmentally friendly and irresponsible industrial production rates are steadily increasing, which may lead to catastrophic repercussions that affect all of humanity, and that its repercussions will affect even future generations.

6- Social justice

His Highness said that we believe that social justice is the real safety valve for societies, which requires fair tax policies because most societies cannot dispense with state services.

In light of these thorny issues, His Highness affirmed Qatar’s choice of the path of “rational dialogue based on balancing common values ​​and interests. At the same time, we chose the path of mediation to resolve disputes by peaceful means.”

His Highness added, “The new era that we dream of, and for which I personally work, is the era of peace, security and coexistence for all, the era of social justice, the era in which all people can reach their basic needs of education, health, water resources and live with dignity, and in which they can achieve themselves and exercise their lifestyle and culture.

His Highness’ messages came at a time and expressed the Arab and Islamic street, according to experts and activists on the communication sites, as they confronted the world and the major countries with the voice of truth and the voice of the oppressed, and at the same time criticized the policies of armaments and wars.