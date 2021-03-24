To check the real time evolutions concerning international mobility all over of the world, discover the GoWork – COVID-19 Digital Card.

Update: November 04th, 2020

Low-risk countries Green List updated

What is the change?

Qatar has updated its COVID-19 Green List, the list of low-risk COVID-19 countries.

Officials increased the total number of low-risk countries to 48. The list is here.

Travelers returning to Qatar from one of the countries on the COVID-19 Green List are eligible for home quarantine.

Such travelers are required to remain in home quarantine for at least seven days upon returning to Qatar.

Travelers from low-risk countries must still receive a COVID-19 test at the airport and sign a pledge to enter a home quarantine for one week after arriving in Qatar. After the home quarantine, travelers must receive a second COVID-19 test from a dedicated health center. Travelers with positive results must enter isolation at a government facility and those with negative results will be free to leave quarantine.

Travelers from high-risk countries will be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test at Doha airport. They will need to undergo a hotel quarantine booked from Discover Qatar for seven days. On the sixth day of the hotel quarantine, they will need to go to a dedicated health center in Qatar to get another COVID-19 test. Travelers with positive results must enter isolation at a government facility and those with negative results will need to undergo a home quarantine for another week.

Travelers who present a valid COVID-19 test certificate taken within 48 hours prior travelling to Qatar from a dedicated testing center are exempt from taking the COVID-19 test at the airport upon arrival. As of today, dedicated testing centers are currently available only for those coming from Thailand, Germany, United Kingdom and Turkey. The updated list can be checked at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) website. Everyone arriving in Qatar must download and install the Ehteraz app.

The addition of countries to the Green List is part of Qatar’s plan to gradually ease pandemic restrictions.

—

Update: October 23, 2020

Quarantine requirements for inbound travelers extended

What is the change?

Qatar has extended quarantine requirements for all inbound travelers until Dec. 31.

The quarantine requirements applies to all inbound travelers, including Qatari nationals and resident visa holders. Non–residents are still not allowed to enter Qatar.

The number of daily arrivals to Qatar is being limited.

Qatar updated its list of low-risk COVID-19 countries Sept. 1. Travelers from low-risk countries must still receive a COVID-19 test at the airport and sign a pledge to enter a home quarantine for one week after arriving in Qatar. (There are 41 low-risk countries, the list is here.) After the home quarantine, travelers must receive a second COVID-19 test from a dedicated health center. Travelers with positive results must enter isolation at a government facility and those with negative results will be free to leave quarantine.

Travelers from high-risk countries will be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test at Doha airport. They will also need to undergo a hotel quarantine booked from Discover Qatar for 7 days. On the sixth day of the hotel quarantine, they need to go to a dedicated health center in Qatar to obtain another COVID-19 test. Travelers with positive results must enter isolation at a government facility and those with negative results will need to undergo a home quarantine for another week.

Travelers who present a valid COVID-19 test certificate from a dedicated testing center taken within 48 hours prior traveling to Qatar are exempt from taking the COVID-19 test at the airport upon arrival. As of today, dedicated testing centers are currently available only for those coming from Thailand, Germany, United Kingdom and Turkey. The updated list can be checked at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) website. Everyone arriving in Qatar must still download and install the Ehteraz app.

The quarantine requirements extension was implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and travelers must continue to take the requirements into account when planning travel to Qatar.

—

Update: June 29, 2020

COVID-19: New entry regulations implemented

What is the change?

Qatar has implemented a new quarantine regulation for travelers flying out of Doha as part of its third phase of reopening.

Key Points:

Until July 31, only Qatari Nationals, their traveling companions, those with a Permanent Resident Card or other exceptionally approved Visa holders may enter Qatar.

From Aug. 1, pre-approved (i.e., those from “low-risk countries”) QID resident permit holders will also be able to travel to Qatar; however, they are advised not to book a quarantine hotel package until the government confirms approval to return.

QID resident permit holders returning from Aug. 1 to Sept. 15 will not be able to board a flight to Qatar without first receiving authorization to travel to Qatar, and then by providing confirmation of a 14-day quarantine hotel booking. The Qatari authorities have provided no guidelines yet regarding pre-authorization when returning to Qatar.

Qatari Nationals, their traveling companions, those with a Permanent Resident Card or other exceptionally approved Visa holders departing from Qatar on or before Sept. 15 must hold a confirmed 14-day quarantine hotel booking for their return, which they must prepay against a non-refundable voucher obtained from the government-approved quarantine hotel. Currently, only Qatari nationals are eligible to book the hotel package.

QID resident permit holders with return tickets are not required to present confirmation of a self-funded quarantine hotel upon exiting from Qatar.

For further details, FAQs and hotel booking please refer to Discover Qatar website.

—

Update: May 26, 2020

COVID-19: Government updates travel, virus-related restrictions

What is the change?

The government has updated travel restrictions and safety mandates. Additionally, the Ministry of Public Health has released an app to help trace and combat the virus.

Key Points:

Everyone must wear a mask when leaving home, except when driving a vehicle alone.

Before leaving their residence for any reason, all citizens and residents must install the Ehteraz smartphone app, which the Ministry of Public Health developed to help trace and combat COVID-19. This decision is effective from Friday, May 22 until further notice. The app can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store.

Only two people may travel in a vehicle at a time, with the exception of taxis, limousines and private vehicles driven by a family driver, which may have three people.

From May 19 until May 30, shops must remain closed, and commercial activities are forbidden, with the exception of food and catering, pharmacies and restaurants that submit external requests

Effective Tuesday, May 19 until further notice, sports may only be practiced near one’s residence. Those engaging in sports must avoid gatherings, wear a mask and social distance.

Those disobeying these mandates face fines and/or imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding 200,000 riyals.

Qatar implemented initial travel and visa suspensions in March. It then expanded the travel ban and introduced visa-extension measures in April.

—

Update: April 24, 2020

COVID-19: Visitor relief measures implemented

What is the change?

The government has implemented several relief measures for foreign visitors in Qatar who are unable to return home because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Key Points:

Because of the airport closures, visitors using tourist visas, including on-arrival and ones that were previously issued, are allowed to remain in the country without needing visa extensions or the payment of any fees.

A grace period will be granted for them to exit the country when conditions have become normal and flights begin operating again.

Qatar implemented a travel ban last month and suspended visa issuance in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In April, the travel ban was extended and various visa measures, such as extensions, were implemented.

The new relief measures will make remaining in the country and eventually exiting easier for foreign visitors.

—

Update: March 17, 2020

Visa and travel suspensions announced

What is the change?

The Qatar government recently announced new visa and travel suspensions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Key points:

ALL non-Qatari nationals are banned from entering to Qatar until further notice.

Beginning March 15, inbound travel from France, Germany, Spain and Sudan has been suspended until further notice.

New work, business and family visas will no longer be issued beginning March 15 until further notice, for companies under QFC authority.

The suspension likewise applies to new resident permit applications, for companies under QFC authority.

Exit permits for government and semi-government employees will be discontinued from March 19.

The exit permit system (for travel notifications) for government and semi-government employees not subject to the Labor Law, will be discontinued from March 19 for all but 5% of employees as determined by their employers.

Employees allowed to leave the country on a temporary basis or a final exit, can do so without using an exit permit during their work contract period.

The new exit policy applies to employees and workers in various professions: the oil and gas sector and its subsidiaries, agriculture and irrigation, private offices, public bodies and ministries, marine vessel employees in Qatar waters, and government agencies and other institutions.

Five percent of these employees are not covered by this policy and must apply with their employers for a temporary or final exit permit.

A text message will be sent to those individuals in this group to notify them they must apply through their employers in order to exit the country temporarily or permanently.

The new suspensions on visas and inbound travel will greatly disrupt travel into Qatar. Employers should account for affected travelers and rearrange travel schedules accordingly. Significant delays may occur for consular and in-country processing.