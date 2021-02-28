Guide To Renew Driving License In Sharjah
Who Can Apply For Sharjah Driving License Renewal? You can apply for Sharjah driving license renewal If the driving license is about to expire in the next six months. The grace period for renewal after the expiry is 30 days after that AED 10 will be fine for every month and the total amount can […]
Guide To Pay Traffic Fines Online In Dubai
People in Dubai can pay traffic fines online through two ways that are RTA’s website or the Dubai Police Website. Here are the step by which you can pay the traffic fines online in Dubai. Dubai Police Traffic Fine Payment Online Process Visit the Official Website Of the Dubai Police. On the Home Page go […]
Guide To File Medical Complaint In UAE
You can file a complaint if you are dissatisfied with the service provided by a healthcare professional or facility in the UAE. According to the guidelines, it is essential that you should be clear about the issues and also be clear about the response you are expecting. Here is all about filing a medical complaint […]
Guide To Apply For Emirates ID And Resident Visa in Dubai
Dubai Digital Nol Card – UAE
Digital Nol cards have been launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with Huawei which is the first digital transport ticketing card of its kind in the region. The UAE government has taken this step as part of its Fourth Industrial Revolution strategy towards digitalizing the economy of UAE. The purpose of […]
Guide For Expats To Register Baby’s Birth In Dubai
Get A Birth Certificate The expat residents have 30 days to apply for a birth certificate in Dubai right after the child is born. The Expat parents should submit the following documents for the birth certificate. Birth notification and discharge summary from the hospital (Stamped and certified certificate). Marriage certificate (Original) which is attested and […]
Guide To Use Mabrouk Ma Yak For NewBorn’s Documents UAE
The Mabrouk Ma Yak service is used by Emirati citizens to apply for a birth certificate for their newborns. Emirati parents can also use the integrated e-Service to get the following documents for their newborn: Birth Certificate Emirates ID card Thiqa or Insurance Passport In addition, the name of the newborn or applicant will be […]
Guide To Register For Abu Dhabi Road Tolls
The Abu Dhabi Department of Transport made the decision for the online payment of the road toll to reduce the congestion and for the easy flow of vehicles at the toll. The motorist of the UAE can now register and pay their road tolls while traveling in Abu Dhabi. The new road toll system came […]
Guide To Transfer Ownership Of Vehicle In Dubai
DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIVIDUALS: The registration of the car can be done in the name of the company or an individual. Individuals have to submit the following documents in order to transfer the car ownership. Emirates ID and Vehicle Registration Card (Mulkiya) Original Passport Copy Along With Residence Visa. Final Loan Payment Confirmation In Case […]
General Traffic Rules In Dubai
People from different countries live in Dubai and people from each country find it different to drive in Dubai. Different countries have different traffic rules. People from Asian counties may find the traffic organized and people from the western counties may find the traffic chaotic. There are strict traffic rules in Dubai. The fines might […]