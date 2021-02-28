UAE

Guide To File Medical Complaint In UAE

You can file a complaint if you are dissatisfied with the service provided by a healthcare professional or facility in the UAE. According to the guidelines, it is essential that you should be clear about the issues and also be clear about the response you are expecting. Here is all about filing a medical complaint […]

Dubai Digital Nol Card – UAE

Digital Nol cards have been launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with Huawei which is the first digital transport ticketing card of its kind in the region. The UAE government has taken this step as part of its Fourth Industrial Revolution strategy towards digitalizing the economy of UAE. The purpose of […]

Guide For Expats To Register Baby’s Birth In Dubai

Get A Birth Certificate The expat residents have 30 days to apply for a birth certificate in Dubai right after the child is born. The Expat parents should submit the following documents for the birth certificate. Birth notification and discharge summary from the hospital (Stamped and certified certificate). Marriage certificate (Original) which is attested and […]

Guide To Transfer Ownership Of Vehicle In Dubai

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIVIDUALS:  The registration of the car can be done in the name of the company or an individual. Individuals have to submit the following documents in order to transfer the car ownership. Emirates ID and Vehicle Registration Card (Mulkiya) Original Passport Copy Along With Residence Visa. Final Loan Payment Confirmation In Case […]

General Traffic Rules In Dubai

People from different countries live in Dubai and people from each country find it different to drive in Dubai. Different countries have different traffic rules. People from Asian counties may find the traffic organized and people from the western counties may find the traffic chaotic. There are strict traffic rules in Dubai. The fines might […]

