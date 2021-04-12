His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, exchanged greetings on the occasion of the approaching holy month of Ramadan, in telephone calls he made this evening with a number of his honorable brothers, leaders of brotherly Arab countries.

His Highness “may God protect him” exchanged congratulations on this occasion with His Excellency President Kais Said, President of the Republic of Tunisia, His Excellency President Abdel Majid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, and His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine.