His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, received at the Council of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim at the Emiri Court this morning His Excellency Mevlüt Çavuşolu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Turkish Republic, and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic relations between the two brotherly countries and the prospects for strengthening and developing them in various fields. The most prominent developments at the regional and international levels were also discussed