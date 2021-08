His Highness The Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his happiness with the historic results achieved by the Qatar team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

His Highness said – in a tweet on his official account on Twitter – “We are pleased with the historical results achieved by our team by winning the gold and bronze. We congratulate the support and our Olympic Committee for these honorable results in their participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”