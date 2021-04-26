How are Doha Jobs for Expats Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic?

23 hours ago

As Qatar authorities reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions due to the rising number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country, more companies are at risk of temporary closures.

Businesses inch toward new shutdowns, delaying the recovery of thousands of jobs lost amidst the crisis. Doha jobs for ex-pats are no exception to this.

​Qatar tightens its safety protocols in the workplace by reducing the presence of employees to 50%, while the rest of them continue with their work remotely.

Some have been relieved from their jobs including those who are working from establishments ordered to be closed as virus cases surge.

​With this, many immigrant workers are affected by the reinstated measures. They have been laid off from duties or obliged to shift jobs. What if this happens to you? What to do if you’re one of those unemployed expats?

​Here’s what you need to know about your health and employment in Qatar based on the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour & Social Affairs (MADLSA) Key Information for Workers this pandemic:

Can workers be requested to use annual leave or take unpaid leave to cover the period they are not able to work or due to the company offering reduced services?

It is important for all to collaborate through this period to minimize the damage for the benefit of both parties, taking into account the survival of the business and employment over the longer term. Therefore, employers and workers may mutually agree that workers take unpaid leave or use their annual leave if the business has been halted and the worker is not assigned any work. However, employers must continue to provide all other benefits, including accommodation and food.

Can worker’s contracts be terminated due to the crisis?

​Employers have the right to terminate contracts. However, the termination of employment must be carried out in full compliance with the terms of the Labour Law and the contract, including the notice period and the payment of all pending entitlements including return ticket to home country.

What to do if you are filing for unemployment and starting a job search?

​If you are one of those Qatar expats who got terminated from work due to the recession, read this article for your guide to find jobs in doha.

​A sure-fire way to increase your chances of getting hired is through a recruitment company in qatar. Just when you thought recruiters will only take financial advantage of you, no this is not the case. They provide their services free of charge and they will guide you through the whole recruitment process until you land a job.

​B2C Solutions is one of the best recruitment agencies in qatar with a proven track record in job consultancy. Submit your CV to business@b2c-solutions.com or jobs@b2c-solutions.com if you are a jobseeker actively searching companies Hiring in Qatar or if you are an employer seeking the right candidates for your current vacancies.

Will Visas and QIDs be extended automatically if they expire during this period of reduced government services?

To extend visas (or to check its status) follow this link:

https://portal.moi.gov.qa/visitvisaextension

​To extend QIDs (or to check its status), it is recommended to use the Metrash2 app.

Everyone is advised to refer to the Ministry of Interior website for up-to-date information.

What will happen if a worker tests positive for COVID-19?

​A worker who tests positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined in centers in the Mukainis area and provided all necessary medical care, food, and lodging for free. Others receive supportive medical care from local health authorities to relieve their symptoms.

Who is responsible for arranging the isolation or quarantine of workers in a shared residence?

A specialized medical team working under the supervision of the Supreme Committee for Crisis management under the Ministry of Public Health is responsible for arranging the treatment of workers’ isolation and quarantine. The employer is not responsible for arranging the isolation or quarantine of workers.

Will workers without a valid QID be able to receive treatment if needed?

​All workers will receive all necessary treatment for free, and their status is not relevant.

Will workers still be paid while they are in isolation, quarantine or receiving treatment?

All workers in isolation, quarantine or receiving treatment will still be paid their basic salary and receive their allowances irrespective of whether they are entitled to sick leave benefits.

Will workers employed in sectors that have followed government instructions to cease services still receive their basic wage and other allowances such as food and accommodation?

​Yes, all workers should still receive their basic salary and allowances from their employer.

Do these same conditions apply to domestic workers employed in a home?

All of the information above applies equally to domestic workers employed in homes.

If workers have a complaint or problem about their employment or accommodation during this time what can they do?

Workers should contact the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs at 16008 or by email at info@adlsa.gov.qa.

​Qatar is still in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic and has not yet reached the peak, said a chief official of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), explaining the current COVID-19 situation in Qatar. While you have a chance, try to apply to some job opportunities in Doha if you lose your previous job or check other vacancies for your future career needs.