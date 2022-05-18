Qatar’s Job Market

The industries that attract expats in Qatar include construction, education, energy, finance, media, recruitment, and tourism and hospitality.

Qatari labour law gives preference to Qatari nationals, so non-Qatari nationals may only be employed if an employer applies to the Ministry of Labour proving no Qatari national can perform the position in question.

Resume or CV in Qatar?

In Qatar you should typically use a CV when applying for jobs. In brief, the difference between a resume and a CV is:

Resume – brief overview of work and educational experience. Prominent in the US when applying for employment. Typically one page.

– brief overview of work and educational experience. Prominent in the US when applying for employment. Typically one page. CV (curriculum vitae) – more in depth look at work and educational experience. Prominent in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Typically two or more pages.

If you are still confused about formats, see our article on “CV versus Résumé?”.

Layout of a CV for Qatar

UK and European CV formats are acceptable in Qatar. The CV should contain:

Contact Information: Relevant personal contact information at the top of the page including: name, phone number, fax number, address, and email address.

Relevant personal contact information at the top of the page including: name, phone number, fax number, address, and email address. Professional Experience : Usually this information is listed chronologically, with your most recent experience first. List your work experience with: your title, the name of the company you worked for, the dates of your employment, and a brief description of your achievements in that job

: Usually this information is listed chronologically, with your most recent experience first. List your work experience with: your title, the name of the company you worked for, the dates of your employment, and a brief description of your achievements in that job Education: Should include information from higher education, such as any college experience. Note specialties and degrees. This section should come before work experience if you are in school or have been out of school for one to three years, depending on your level of work experience and how relevant your education is to your career. List your most recent educational experience first.

Should include information from higher education, such as any college experience. Note specialties and degrees. This section should come before work experience if you are in school or have been out of school for one to three years, depending on your level of work experience and how relevant your education is to your career. List your most recent educational experience first. Certificates & Diplomas: Courses, seminars, congresses or conferences that are relevant in relation to the position. Note if you received any special honors.

Courses, seminars, congresses or conferences that are relevant in relation to the position. Note if you received any special honors. Languages: This is extremely relevant to an international job. List which languages you speak and your level: advanced, intermediate or beginner. If you aren’t sure how to accurately describe your language level, see the EU’s language levels self-assessment guide. Point out if you can translate, speak, or write in each language and list any associated degrees. If you are submitting your resume in English and it is not your first language, be sure to have a native speaker read it first. Punctuation and grammar are extremely important.

This is extremely relevant to an international job. List which languages you speak and your level: advanced, intermediate or beginner. If you aren’t sure how to accurately describe your language level, see the EU’s language levels self-assessment guide. Point out if you can translate, speak, or write in each language and list any associated degrees. Punctuation and grammar are extremely important. Computer Skills: Indicate your proficiency in programs, applications, word processing, database, Internet experience, etc.

Indicate your proficiency in programs, applications, word processing, database, Internet experience, etc. Interests: You may include personal interests such as hobbies, sports, activities. Be sure to make these relevant to the position.

Tips on writing a CV for Work in Qatar

Style should be straightforward and concise. Use standard paper and a simple font, such as Times New Roman (12 font) or Arial (10) font

Print original copies on high quality paper – don’t send photocopies.

Be neat. Take care with the presentation, design, spaces, and spelling of your resume. Don’t use abbreviations. Emphasize sections and things that are important with underlines or bold type.

Make sure your CV is as organized as possible, so the information can be found easily.

You do not need to date or sign your resume.

Have a base CV that you can adjust to each job you are applying for.

Cover Letter for Work in Qatar

A cover letter usually accompanies a CV in a job application. In the format of a letter, it establishes your tone and intent.

Format:

Header – Standard business letter style, with the sender’s address and other information, the recipient’s contact information, and the date sent after either the sender’s or the recipient’s address. The final part of the header is a salutation (e.g., “Dear Hiring Managers”).

– Standard business letter style, with the sender’s address and other information, the recipient’s contact information, and the date sent after either the sender’s or the recipient’s address. The final part of the header is a salutation (e.g., “Dear Hiring Managers”). Introduction – The introduction briefly states the specific position desired, and should be designed to catch the employer’s immediate interest.

– The introduction briefly states the specific position desired, and should be designed to catch the employer’s immediate interest. Body – Highlights material in the resume or job application, and explains why the job seeker is interested in the job and would be of value to the employer. Also, matters discussed typically include skills, qualifications, and past experience. If there are any special things to note such as availability date, they may be included as well.

– Highlights material in the resume or job application, and explains why the job seeker is interested in the job and would be of value to the employer. Also, matters discussed typically include skills, qualifications, and past experience. If there are any special things to note such as availability date, they may be included as well. Closing – Sums up the letter and indicates the next step the applicant expects to take. It may indicate that the applicant intends to contact the employer; although many favor the more indirect approach of simply saying that the applicant will look forward to hearing from or speaking with the employer. After the closing is a valediction (“Sincerely”), and then a signature line. Optionally, the abbreviation “ENCL” may be used to indicate that there are enclosures.

Job Search in Qatar

Besides search engines and newspapers, you might also search for jobs on the websites of companies you are interested in working for (i.e. specific hotels or oil companies). Large local companies in Qatar that expats may try contacting include Qatar Airways and the Hamad Medical Corporation.

Employment Search Engines for Doha

Search engines allow you to scan a large variety of jobs, and narrow down your search based on particular certain criteria. It is also a good idea to post your CV online if the search engines permits, so hiring managers can find you. Search engines may also allow you to sign-up for e-mail alerts of when new jobs become available.

To search for jobs in Doha, you may use search engines for Qatar or search engines for the wider Gulf Region.

Bayt

Website: http://www.bayt.com

Large search engine for jobs in the Middle East.

Online Qatar

Website: http://www.onlineqatar.com/jobs/employmentnews.asp

Gulf Talent

Website: http://www.gulftalent.com/home/index.php

Search engine for jobs in the Gulf region.

Monster

Website: http://jobsearch.monstergulf.com/search.html

Search engine for jobs in the Gulf region.

Naukri Gulf

Website: http://www.naukrigulf.com

Search engine for jobs in the Gulf region.

Also check for jobs and post your CV on EasyExpat Qatar job listings.

Networking in Qatar

Sometimes getting a job is about knowing the right people, and this is true in Doha. Talk to friends, family, and business contacts to see if they have connections in the area you would like to work. Expat events can also be a great way to find out how other expats found work and see if their company has any openings. Use social media such as Facebook, Twitter, or Linkedln or expat forums.

If you are going to Doha with a spouse who already has employment, sometimes your spouse’s employer can be an excellent networking contact, since they already have a large network of local contacts.

Newspaper Job Sections

Several papers have a helpful classified’s section. There are job offers for executives and professionals, as well as sections dedicated to specific professions, like teaching, computers, and media.

These include :

Gulf Times

Website: http://www.gulf-times.com/

Major newspaper in Qatar. Job postings can be found in the hard copy of the newspaper.

The Guardian (UK)

Website: http://jobs.guardian.co.uk

UK newspaper that occasionally publishes job listings for Qatar.

Recruitment Agencies for Qatar

Most agencies in Doha specialize in a particular field, such as computers, engineering, nursing, accounting, catering, or construction. There are also “Head hunting” agencies that are hired by large companies to recruit executives, managers or professionals.

Be careful when effecting payment to any agencies; generally the employer pays a commission to the agency, not the job seeker.

Recruitment agencies servicing Doha include:

REED : http://www.reed.co.uk/jobs/qatar

: http://www.reed.co.uk/jobs/qatar Doha HR : http://dohahr.com

: http://dohahr.com Workabroad.ph : http://dohaenergy.workabroad.ph/profile/

: http://dohaenergy.workabroad.ph/profile/ BAC Middle East Executive Recruitment : http://www.bacme.com/recruitment-agencies-qatar.cms.asp

: http://www.bacme.com/recruitment-agencies-qatar.cms.asp Ally International : http://allys.biz

: http://allys.biz Clarendon Parker Qatar : http://www.cparkerworldwide.com/

: http://www.cparkerworldwide.com/ NES Global Talent : http://www.nesglobaltalent.com

: http://www.nesglobaltalent.com Brunel : http://www.brunel.energy/en/find-a-job

: http://www.brunel.energy/en/find-a-job Global Women Qatar: http://www.globalwomenqatar.com

Career Fairs for Work in Qatar

Career fairs are an excellent way to find out about available jobs and opportunities. There are usually a large variety of employers you can visit in one day and apply. Entrance is usually free, but registering online might be encouraged. Bring your resume and dress smartly and conservatively, as there may be interviews on the spot.

Qatar’s annual Career Fair is held each year in April at the Qatar National Convention Centre. For more information visit the Qatar Career Fair website.

You can also try going to career fairs in your home country that specialize in jobs abroad.

Temporary Agencies

If you are in need of short-term work of any kind, there are agencies that will find you employment with another company. Jobs may consist of office work, babysitting, gardening, security or any other types of work. They will try to fit with occupations that fit your skill set. As an added bonus, sometimes short-term work can lead to longer contract.

Teaching English in Doha

English-speaking expats are in high demand for teaching English. Language schools usually require applicants to have TEFL course certificates and a college degree.

You must have adequate visa clearance and registration. Most schools will supply you the intent to employ so you can secure a visa.

ESL teaching jobs in Doha range from kindergarten to secondary school level at private and international schools, as well as dedicated ESL schools, and universities. Middle and secondary school positions are generally subject-specific. Teaching English jobs in Doha offer salaries of QR 9,000 to QR 14,000 per month, tax-free. Licensed ESL teachers in Doha may also receive benefits in addition to their salary.

If this sounds like the position for you, you can search for EFL/ESL jobs in Doha on:

Dave’s ESL Café : http://www.eslcafe.com/jobs/

: http://www.eslcafe.com/jobs/ Indeed : http://qa.indeed.com/English-Teacher-jobs-in-Doha

: http://qa.indeed.com/English-Teacher-jobs-in-Doha ESL Employment: http://www.eslemployment.com/

You should also inquire directly at schools and embassies, for example:

American School of Doha

Website: http://www.asd.edu.qa/page.cfm?p=372

Email: [email protected]

US Embassy Qatar

Offers: The US Embassy in Qatar recruits US academics in the field of teaching ESL for short-term workshops in Doha.

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://exchanges.state.gov/us/program/

Your TEFL certification agency or school should also be able to assist you in finding a job teaching English.

Teaching at a School in Qatar

The easiest way to get started teaching English is to find a school. The best situations are companies that pay adequately and aid in getting visa paperwork completed. These positions may be difficult to come by and there is fierce competition for the best.

Applicants usually submit their resume and application, and if the school approves, the applicant will be asked for an interview. The interview may consist of a sample lesson or a grammar test and some schools expect teachers to demonstrate leading a class before hiring.

Local schools and institutions that offer ESL instruction in Doha include:

Stenden University Qatar Campus (Netherlands based university)

Offers: General English classes, IELTS exam preparation, Business English courses, English conversation classes, and private English lessons.

Phone: +974 4488 8116

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.stenden.com/en/locations/qatar/

American School of Doha ESL Program

Offers: ESL classes for children ages kindergarten to Grade 8.

Phone: +974 4459 1500

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.asd.edu.qa/

US Embassy Qatar

Offers: The US Embassy in Qatar recruits US academics in the field of teaching ESL for short-term workshops in Doha. These workshops are held at various points throughout the year at schools and interested institutions in Doha.

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://qatar.usembassy.gov/elp.html

International Schools in Doha

You could also contact international schools in Doha directly to inquire about job vacancies. A full list of international schools in Doha is available in our “Education” section.

Teaching Private Classes in Qatar

It is also an option to give private lessons. These are usually more profitable per hour, but require a lot more work finding customers. The best way to get private students is to post advertisements in business newspapers, on bulletin boards, or offer your resume on expat sites like Easy Expat’s Job Listings.

Teaching Certificates

TESOL (also known as TEFL) is the acronym for Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. A TESOL certificate is the most common qualification required to teach English abroad. There are a wide variety of TESOL courses available, ranging from 4-week intensive, classroom based TESOL courses with TEFL International, to TESOL courses studied online. It is even possible to combine a period of online study with a shorter classroom based course.

In addition to standard TESOL certificate courses there are also more specialized courses such as courses for teaching business English, teaching English with limited resources, or teaching English to young learners. There is also the more advanced TESOL diploma course.

Be sure to mention your teaching certificate qualifications when contacting prospective employers. If you haven’t yet received your teaching certificate and are interested in obtaining one, you should weigh the pros and cons of each certification type. Some schools only accept teachers with TESOL diploma courses, while others accept basic TEFL certifications.

Prepare for an Interview in Qatar

Interviews are a chance for a company to get to know you before hiring. You should also become familiar with the company. Research the company before the interview to discover their missions and direction, and how you fit into their corporate culture. It is not uncommon for there to be a series of interviews.

Tips for interviews in Qatar:

Dress neatly and conservatively. Some HR contracts dictate what is acceptable wear. Generally, this consists of dresses/ trousers/skirts below the knee, blouses with a modest neck line, and no less than half sleeves.

Arrive on time, or early.

Bring your CV, business card, and copies of the certificates.

Ask questions. Demonstrate your knowledge and interest, but be respectful.

Thank the interviewer for their time.

Negotiating a Work Contract in Doha

Once you find a job, during negotiation you should discuss the following with your prospective employer:

When you will receive your first paycheck. Sometimes this can take 2 to 3 months.

Which days and shifts are to be worked. Many people in Qatar work a six-day week.

Accommodation: If accommodation will be included or if you will be offered an accommodation allowance.

Bills: If these will be included in your contract.

Flights: If your employer will provide yearly flights home for you and your family.

Family: If you are able to bring your family to Qatar. If so, accommodation and education for your family are usually provided. You will require employer sponsorship to bring your family to the country.

Bonuses: If bonuses are provided and when.

Health insurance: If your employer will provide health insurance.

More information about perks and benefits can be found in our section “Benefits Package”.

Work Visas & Permits for Qatar

Expats who want to work in Qatar require a work permit. To obtain a work permit, an employer in Qatar must sponsor you. You must obtain a work permit before applying for a Qatar Residence Permit, which makes it necessary to find a job before moving to Qatar. Alternatively, you can come to Qatar for a temporary period to search for a job on an Entry Visa.

To apply for a work permit you must:

Have your educational and personal documents verified . I.e. diplomas, degrees, transcripts, marriage certificates, etc. may have to be attested by the Foreign Office in the country of issue (your home country, for example) and the Qatar embassy.

. I.e. diplomas, degrees, transcripts, marriage certificates, etc. may have to be attested by the Foreign Office in the country of issue (your home country, for example) and the Qatar embassy. Pass a medical test

Have your fingerprints taken

Your sponsoring employer can guide you through the work permit process.

Refer to “Passport & Visa” section of the guide for full details.