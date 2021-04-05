Civil engineering has a lot of job scope and especially in Qatar, we bring you the list of Top 20 Construction Companies in Qatar. Experience strongly influences pay for this job as this job of the civil engineer is completely skill based. The highest paying skills associated with this job are Microsoft Project, Project Management, Engineering Design, and Project. Most people with this job move on to other positions after 10 years in this field.

Job Scope In the Top 20 Construction Companies in Qatar

Civil engineers help plan and supervise a variety of projects involving construction, water systems, and roads. This field requires strong mathematical and communications skills. If you’d like to learn more about civil engineering education and career options, keep reading. A Civil Engineer earns an average salary of Rs 325,204 per year.

Also look at the List Of Construction Companies In Qatar, List Of Construction Companies In Dubai, top 10 construction companies in UAE, Top 20 Construction Companies In UAE, Top 10 Construction Companies In Dubai, and List Of Construction Companies In UAE.

Top 20 Construction Companies in Qatar

1. Ghantoot Group

This is an organization which has varied business interests and has always come up with innovative business ideas. From civil works to electrical projects, marine works to landscaping and irrigation, pharmaceuticals to interior designing, Ghantoot Group is counted among Top 20 Construction Companies in Qatar.

Address: 128826,Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

2. Duffy Chartered Engineers (DCE)

They provide a full civil, structural and traffic engineering consultancy service, working closely with the other members of the design team to provide a cost-effective design solution to the Client’s requirements, established in Ireland in 1992. DCE has become one of the most successfully multi-disciplinary engineering companies in Ireland specializing in niche markets such as Timber Frame Structural Engineering and Traffic Engineering Design Services.

Address: No. 3, 3rd Floor, Al Reem Tower, West Bay, Building 37, Street 841, Zone 63, 841 Omar Al Mukhtar St, Doha 21301, Qatar, UAE

3. Abu Dhabi Construction Company (ADCC) LLC

This civil engineering company is a 100% national company established in 1966, as a personal initiative of the Late Mr. Hamel bin Khadem Al-Ghaith, to provide high quality specialized services in surface protection, painting, fireproofing, thermal insulation, online cold/cryogenic insulation, and scaffolding works to oil, gas and industrial companies.ADCC LLC has been recognized as a pioneer within its scope of activities, under the leadership and guidance

Address: Abu Dhabi Construction Company LLC. P.O. Box 5180, Abu Dhabi - U.A.E Tel: 02-4455800 - Fax: 02-4459789

4. Hazim Brothers for Construction HBC

This is a Franco-Lebanese Contracting and Engineering Company established in Qatar. HBC is specialized in Construction, Interior Fit-Out and Decoration works. It deals with a large spectrum of projects including residential, hospitals, hotels and restaurants, private palaces and villas and they has made their name in the Top 20 Construction Companies in Qatar.

Address: Bin Omran, Al Jazeera Building, Doha, Qatar, Ph No: +974 332 77955

5. ASC

For half a century, ASCO has been a proud contributor to the growth and development of Qatar into the pre-eminent position the nation holds on the world stage today. is one of Qatar’s leading multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy firms, excelling in the design and completion of projects across a wide range of industry sectors, for a prodigious portfolio of government, corporate and international clients and is considered among Top 20 Construction Companies in Qatar.

Address: ASCO Qatar Consulting Engineers P.O. Box 2514 Doha, Qatar Al Muntazah, Ibn Seen Street, Building 54 Phone: (+ 974) 44100500

6. Ecotherm Contracting L.L.C.

This is an electromechanical contracting company established in 2005 recognized by major consultants, contractors, and customers throughout the UAE. While mainly working in Abu Dhabi and Dubai emirates but they also undertake projects in all of the UAE. In the year 2014, the company expanded its services to the United Kingdom, and are currently exploring opportunities in other countries.

Address: Mezzanine Floor, Bldg. 6, Street 7, Sector 14, Zone 1, Madinat Zayed, Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. United Arab Emirates Tel: +971-2-6320202, +971 -2-6220013

7. SCCB

In 1997, the company’s business operation was launched to meet the growing demands for infrastructure projects in the United Arab Emirates. SCCB is one of the first construction companies to adopt modern techniques for the completion of infrastructure and tunneling works on some of the sizeable projects in the UAE at that period of time.

Address: Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Zahery Building Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street(Old Airport Road) Phone: +971 2 6214494

8. Peninsular Petrotech Engineering WLL(PPE)

They are a member of Teyseer Group of Companies and headquartered in Doha, is a 100% Qatari Company operating since 1982 as a leading Mechanical, Electrical & Instrumentation and Civil EPIC/EPC Contractor for Construction/Erection of Industrial Plants, Maintenance works, Project Engineering and Allied Technical Services to Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Power, Fertilizer, Sewage & Water Treatment Plant etc.

Address: C Ring Road,Building No. 174, Zone :No. 26, Street No. 230. Phone:+974 4466 3416 pen1@ppe.com.qa

9. Seero

Seero is proud to be part of Qatar society & understand the vital importance of being local, of having deep roots with the community in which we live and work. Our understanding of local requirements, practices, and culture enable us to be the true partner with our clients and our ability to understand our clients’ goals and objectives and to integrate with their operations are the key reasons of their success.

Address: Office No. 2 & 3, First Floor, Al Rabiah Building 3, Al Jazira Al Arabia St. No. 362, Madinat Khalifa South Zone No. 34, Doha, Qatar

10. CEG INTERNATIONAL

It is a leading international engineering practice, offers service in architecture, interior design, master planning, landscape, urban design and building consultancy within Asia & Middle East. They are committed to our core value of design excellence and are dedicated to research, development, and sustainability.

Address: DOHA QATAR 150 Muntaza Street, New Salata 40 Doha, Qatar T: (+974) 4455 11 88 F: (+974) 4455 11 44 info@ceg-qatar.com

11. Silver Falcon Contracting & Trading Co. W.L.L.

They have set the standard for dignity, integrity, innovation, and success with over 300 years of experience and family legacy in the construction industry. We stand by a level of excellence which has built a reputation for us, by delivering such notable projects of high caliber throughout the Middle East, Europe, and the United States. A company founded by professionals to be distinguished for excellence in any project we undertake.

Address: Cure Home Pharmacy Building Office #15, Third Floor Al-Mushreib Street Doha, Qatar Tel: 974-4449970 974-4449973 Fax: 974-4449971

12. Noors Engineering

This civil engineering company was established in 1998 primarily as a general construction company. Presently, we are among the leading construction firm in the State of Qatar. They are driven by Engineering Excellence, People-centric approach, Ethics, and Innovation.Conserve aims to establish long-term and continuous relations based on its respected and strong enterprise image. Their importance to humanity is more than any financial values.

Address: 6, 6th Floor, Building Number: 24، Al Khalidiya Street، Najma، Doha,، Qatar Qatar :+974 7790 7331

13. Al Sraiya Group

Established in 1975, provides a diversified range of individual companies integrating services that cater to Qatar’s construction needs. Each individual group operates independently and specializes in its field of expertise. Following a tradition of corporate excellence throughout its operations, Al Sraiya emphasizes performance and exceeding customer expectations through innovation, efficiency, and reliability.

Address: Doha - Qatar P O Box 3082 Tel:+974 – 44411800 +974 – 44440224

14. Target Engineering

This is a leading Oil & Gas Contractor with single source in-house specialties for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of Mechanical – Steel Structures & Piping, Electrical – Power, Instrumentation & Controls, Civil – Industrial and Building Works and Marine Structures in both onshore and offshore areas. Established in 1975, the company has operations in UAE, Qatar,Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Address: Target Engineering Construction Company L.L.C al Badie Commercial Tower, Capital Centre, 10th Floor, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 2 2052222

15. Noors Engineering

Their unique company motto defines their total commitment to excellence. They believe that transforming your ideas into realities entails our total involvement, as we work beyond your expectations, this civil engineering company has a selection of highly-qualified and well-experienced civil, mechanical and environmental engineers, technical staffs, support personnel and skilled laborers.

Address: L.L.C al Badie Commercial Tower, Capital Centre, 10th Floor, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 2 2052222

16. Hamton Electro-Mechanical Engineering Company

KHARAMMA ‘A’-GRADE Contract a division of Hamilton International W.L.L. group. With more than 10 years of project experience in the field of MEP works in UAE market, they have started our operations in Qatar Five years back as part of our expansion plans. They have a group of dedicated engineers and an of more than 700 persons.This is approved electrical contracting company managed by professionally qualified personnel.

Address: Hamton International W.L.L. B-52, Office No:103-104, Sayer Building, Barwa Commercial Avenue, Doha, State Of Qatar, P.O.Box : 37965. Phone:+974 40052150/54 E-mail: hamton@hamtonqatar.com

17. National Engineering & Construction Co. W.L.L

They have shaped the skylines of major cities, set the infrastructure for large industrial facilities and built landmark projects in healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential. They focus on delivering quality while maintaining the highest health and safety standards, they have been one of the best Top 20 Construction Companies in Qatar.

Address: National Engineering & Construction Co. W.L.L P.O. Box: 17211, Doha – Qatar Tel.: (+974) 44434852 Fax: (+974) 44361475 Email: info@necodoha.com URL: www.necodoha.com

18. QATARI ENGINEER & ASSOCIATES (Q.E.A)

They are the first locally established Consultancy practice in Qatar, functioning since 1980, owned and directed by qualified Qatari Engineers and have since then achieved the commendable reputation for the quality of work carried out. Q.E.A. is entirely privately owned and accredited as Grade ‘A’ Consultants by the Professional Engineer Committee (copy attached), and registered with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahra-maa), Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Agriculture, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Qatar Petroleum, Qatar Telecom, Hamad Medical Corporation, etc.

Address: Qatari Engineer & Associates PB No. 3529, Doha-Qatar Email: qea@qeadoha.com Telephone: +974 444280 60

19. Ramco Trading & Contracting

Established in 2001 in the state of Qatar, Ramaco Trading & Contracting is specialized in providing turn-key solutions in the construction industry, featuring Project Development, Design, Engineering, Construction and Property Management. Their Vision is to maintain growth as one of the leading contracting companies in the State of Qatar that delivers unique Projects for Exceptional Clients. In that regard, Ramaco is committed to deliver high-end quality for landmark and distinguished Projects.

Address: RAMACO TRADING & CONTRACTING CO. WLL Fareej BinMahmoud(Zone 22), Bldg.No.10, Al Jazeera St(342) P.O.Box. 22775, Doha-Qatar