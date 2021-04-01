Qatar Airways has announced its flight schedule for this year’s summer 2021, adding that it plans by the peak of the IATA’s summer season. Operating more than 1,200 flights per week to more than 140 global destinations.

According to a statement on the Qatar Airways website, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said: “We are proud to lead the recovery of the international aviation sector, and to apply the highest standards of sterilization and safety in a sustainable manner, as well as investing in the latest innovations to make travel easier and recover Passenger confidence during the most difficult period in the history of the aviation sector. “

“While we have never stopped flying throughout the pandemic, we have been able to use our unmatched expertise and our modern fleet of fuel-efficient aircraft to operate a sustainable destination network that our passengers and business partners can count on,” he added. Operating our flights to the largest international network of destinations, including the launch of seven new destinations, to allow for easier and more flexible travel for passengers and freight alike. ”

His Excellency Mr. Al Baker concluded by saying: “While the Covid-19 vaccine is currently starting to spread rapidly around the world, we are looking forward to a gradual easing of restrictions imposed on entry into countries during 2021, and we also welcome the return of millions of passengers on board the best airline in the world.” .

Qatar Airways continues to expand its network of destinations, allowing more international flights than any other airline. By mid-summer 2021; Qatar Airways intends to rebuild its network of destinations to reach more than 140 global destinations, including 23 destinations in Africa, 14 destinations in the Americas, 43 destinations in the Asia Pacific region, 43 destinations in Europe and 19 destinations in the Middle East. These flights will operate according to a regular and strong schedule, with one or more daily trips to many international cities.

** Qatar Airways operating destinations by the peak of the 2021 IATA summer season:

* Africa

Abuja (ABV), Accra (ACC), Addis Ababa (ADD), Alexandria (HBE), Algeria (ALG), Cairo (CAI), Cape Town (CPT), Casablanca (CMN), Dar es Salaam (DAR), Djibouti (JIB), Durban (DUR), Entebbe (EBB), Johannesburg (JNB), Kigali (KGL), Kilimanjaro (JRO), Lagos (LOS), Luanda (LAD), Maputo (MPM), Mogadishu (MGQ), Nairobi (NBO), Seychelles (SEZ), Tunisia (TUN), Zanzibar (ZNZ).

* The Americas

Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Montreal (YUL), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL) , San Francisco (SFO), São Paulo (GRU), Seattle (SEA), Washington DC (IAD).

* Asia Pacific region

Adelaide (ADL), Ahmedabad (AMD), Adelaide (ADL), Amritsar (ATQ), Auckland (AKL), Bali (DPS), Bangalore (BLR), Bangkok (BKK), Brisbane (BNE), Calicut (CCJ) , Cebu (CEB), Chennai (MAA), Clark (CRK), Colombo (CMB), Dhaka (DAC), Goa (GOI), Guangzhou (CAN), Hanoi (HAN),, Ho Chi Minh (SGN), Hong Kong (HKG), Hyderabad (HYD), Islamabad (ISB), Jakarta (CGK), Karachi (KHI), Kathmandu (KTM), Kochi (KTM), Kolkata (COK), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Lahore (LHE) ), Male (MLE), Manila (MNL), Melbourne (MEL), Mumbai (BOM), New Delhi (DEL), Perth (PER), Peshawar (PEW), Phuket (HKT), Seoul (ICN), Singapore (SIN) ), Sialkot (SKT), Sydney (SYD), Tokyo Narita (NRT), Thiruvananthapuram (TRV).

* Europe

Adana (ADA), Amsterdam (AMS), Antalya (AYT), Ankara (ESB), Athens (ATH), Baku (GYD), Barcelona (BCN), Belgrade (BEG), Berlin (BER), Bodrum (BJV), Brussels (BRU), Bucharest (OTP), Budapest (BUD), Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Edinburgh (EDI), Frankfurt (FRA), Helsinki (HEL), Istanbul (IST), Istanbul Sabiha (SAW) , Izmir (ADB), Kiev (KBP), Larnaca (LCA), London (LHR), London Gatwick (LGW), Madrid (MAD), Manchester (MAN), Milan (MXP), Moscow (DME), Munich (MUC) ), Mykonos (JMK), Oslo (OSL), Paris (CDG), Prague (PRG), Rome (FCO), Sofia (SOF), Stockholm (ARN), Tbilisi (TBS), Vienna (VIE), Warsaw (WAW) ), Yerevan (EVN), Zagreb (ZAG), Zurich (ZRH).

* Middle east

Abu Dhabi (AUH), Amman (AMM), Baghdad (BGW), Basra (BSR), Beirut (BEY), Dammam (DMM), Dubai (DXB), Erbil (EBL), Isfahan (IFN), Jeddah (JED) , Kuwait (KWI), Mashhad (MHD), Muscat (MCT), Najaf (NJF), Riyadh (RUH), Salalah (SLL), Shiraz (SYZ), Sulaymaniyah (ISU), Tehran (IKA).

The Qatari carrier has become the only airline to win the World’s Best Airline Award 5 times. Hamad International Airport also won the “Best Airport in the Middle East” and the “Third Best Airport in the World” award, according to the results of the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2020.