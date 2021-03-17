This is valid for a one-month stay in Qatar. Please approach an immigration counter, present your passport and pay your visa fee. If you’re a resident of a GCC country (Gulf Cooperation Council) then you’re eligible for a single-entry visa on arrival.
Exploring Qatar’s culture and attractions has never been easier.
Nationals from more than 80 countries* can now take advantage of visa-free entry into Qatar, thanks to our new visa waiver upon arrival.
Invite your friends and family to discover an authentic Arabian treasure in the heart of the Gulf – a land famous for its heritage, innovation, and hospitality now with the added benefit of a visa-free entry.
Citizens of these countries** will not need to apply or pay for a visa; instead, a multi-entry waiver will be issued at the airport, upon presentation of a valid passport (valid for a minimum of six months) and a confirmed onward or return ticket.
*Please refer to the table below for more information, about eligible nationalities and visa waiver categories.
** In light of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and its impact on global travel, visa-free entry to Qatar is temporarily suspended for some nationalities. Please check eligibility for visas here before booking.
Visa waiver categories
|Waiver validity
|Multiple entry
|Maximum stay
|Eligible nationalities
|180 days from the date of issuance
(Non-extendable)
|Yes
|A total of 90 days either during a single trip or during multiple trips
|Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Austria, Bahamas, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine
|30 days from the date of issuance
(Extendable for 30 additional days)
|Yes
|A total of 30 days either during a single trip or during multiple trips
|Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Georgia, Guyana, Hong Kong – China, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Suriname, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vatican City, Venezuela
Visa-free arrival for other nationalities
Visa types to Qatar
If your nationality is not included in the table above, you can still apply for a Qatar Tourist Visa or a Qatar Transit Visa to visit Qatar.*
*Terms and conditions apply.