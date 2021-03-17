Exploring Qatar’s culture and attractions has never been easier.

Nationals from more than 80 countries* can now take advantage of visa-free entry into Qatar, thanks to our new visa waiver upon arrival.

Invite your friends and family to discover an authentic Arabian treasure in the heart of the Gulf – a land famous for its heritage, innovation, and hospitality now with the added benefit of a visa-free entry.

Citizens of these countries** will not need to apply or pay for a visa; instead, a multi-entry waiver will be issued at the airport, upon presentation of a valid passport (valid for a minimum of six months) and a confirmed onward or return ticket.

*Please refer to the table below for more information, about eligible nationalities and visa waiver categories.

** In light of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and its impact on global travel, visa-free entry to Qatar is temporarily suspended for some nationalities. Please check eligibility for visas here before booking.