One such visa is the Qatar family visit visa that allows expatriate residents in Qatar to bring their family members to Qatar on a short-term basis. The visa is mainly issued to the immediate family members. However, it can now also be issued to other relatives of the expatriates.Feb 23, 2022

How can I get visit visa for Qatar?
To submit a request for a Qatar Tourist Visa, visitors are required to:
  1. complete an online form.
  2. upload required documents (including passport scans & personal photographs)
  3. provide an airline booking reservation.
  4. make an online payment using a valid Visa or Mastercard.

