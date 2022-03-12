Updated 23 February 2022
One such visa is the Qatar family visit visa that allows expatriate residents in Qatar to bring their family members to Qatar on a short-term basis. The visa is mainly issued to the immediate family members. However, it can now also be issued to other relatives of the expatriates.Feb 23, 2022
How can I get visit visa for Qatar?
To submit a request for a Qatar Tourist Visa, visitors are required to:
- complete an online form.
- upload required documents (including passport scans & personal photographs)
- provide an airline booking reservation.
- make an online payment using a valid Visa or Mastercard.