His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, toured Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport to see the expansion and development projects at the two airports.

His Excellency began his tour of Hamad International Airport, where he listened to a summary from senior officials about the multi-stage expansion plans that are being implemented at the airport as part of the completion plan for its construction established according to the master plan of the airport project. It includes the Passenger Terminal, Duty Free, and the West Side, including taxiways, aircraft parking, baggage handling and jet fuel terminals.

The expansion of the current phase, which will end next year, will serve to receive the guests of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior also toured Doha International Airport, during which he was briefed on the ongoing infrastructure development projects and the various facilities and workflow in them, in addition to security and safety procedures, and airport equipment to facilitate the arrival of the masses on chartered flights and official delegations participating in The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021, and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior was accompanied on the two tours by a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.