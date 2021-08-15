Doha – Al Sharq website – agencies

In video clips that degrade the 20-year historical conflict between the Taliban movement on the one hand and the Afghan government and the United States of America on the other, a number of leaders of the movement sat – quite simply – in the office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the presidential palace after he fled abroad at a time. earlier today.

The Taliban movement removed the Afghan flag from the presidential palace, in a symbolic sign of its full control of the situation there.

** Evolution of the situation

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced earlier today, Sunday, that the elements of his movement began to take control of Kabul and its government buildings, after the security forces left the capital.

Mujahid explained in a tweet on Twitter that the movement wishes to extend its control over the capital peacefully, and that it does not use force to achieve this goal.

He stressed that the movement’s elements will impose security in Kabul to prevent any cases of looting and theft, stressing not to prejudice the homes of civilians.

The Associated Press quoted a Taliban official as saying: We will soon announce the Islamic Emirate from the presidential palace in Kabul.

And the US Associated Press quoted local officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, today, Sunday, that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the country, in conjunction with the progress of the “Taliban” movement and its entry into the capital, Kabul.

The Taliban took over almost all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars the United States and NATO have spent over nearly 20 years to build up Afghan security forces.

The US embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, said in a security alert on Sunday that the security situation in Kabul is changing rapidly, including at the airport, from which there are reports of gunshots, at a time when US forces are evacuating Americans from there.

“There are reports that the airport is under fire, so we are ordering American citizens to hide in their places,” the embassy added.

With the announcement of the Taliban entering the capital, helicopters raced over the area to evacuate US embassy employees, according to the Associated Press.

Smoke rose near the embassy, ​​as staff destroyed important documents, and other foreign missions were preparing to withdraw their personnel.

Civilians queued in front of ATMs to withdraw their savings, trying to find a way to leave the country, while the poor, who had left their homes in villages and had come by the thousands to the capital in search of safety, remained in parks and open spaces across the city.

Since last May, the Taliban have begun to expand their influence in Afghanistan, coinciding with the start of the final stage of the withdrawal of US forces, which is scheduled to be completed by August 31.