Home News Millions Are Abandoning These 5 Iconic Dubai Malls — They’re Turning Into... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Millions Are Abandoning These 5 Iconic Dubai Malls — They’re Turning Into Ghost Malls By administratoir - 11 May, 2026 144 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Millions Are Abandoning These 5 Iconic Dubai Malls — They’re Turning Into Ghost Malls RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trita Parsi: Iran War DESTROYED U.S. Supremacy – Strategic Defeat of the U.S. How the Iran War changed the Global Order – with Professor Radhika Desai The Middle East Could Be Entering a Dangerous New Phase… | Prof. John Mearsheimer REVEALS Next Move LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment