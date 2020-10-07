Content [ hide ]



A great majority of travelers do not require a visa to Qatar including Americans, British, Canadians, Australians, Japanese, among other nationalities, including some Latin American countries.

Travel to Qatar Without a Visa or Visa-Free on Arrival

To be sure, you can check if you need a visa on this website in English . A good number of Latin American countries can obtain a Qatar visa “on arrival” , also called a visa exemption upon arrival at Doha International Airport. Read on for more details and don’t miss anything.

Qatar e-visa for Americans, British, Australians, Canadians, among others, what if I want to get a visa from home?

If you are from United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand or certain Latin American countries, you do not need to obtain a visa to Qatar, although you must take into account some essential entry requirements so that your trip to Qatar is the best possible in terms of having the right documents in order.

Visa waiver categories

Nationals of more than 80 countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the State of Qatar , with varying allowable lengths of stay. Nationals of the eligible countries do not require any prior visa arrangements and can obtain a visa waiver upon arrival to Qatar.

Visa-Free entry to Qatar valid up to 180 days

For nationals of the countries listed below, the waiver will be valid for 180 days from the date of issue and entitle its holder to spend up to 90 days in Qatar , during either a single trip or on multiple trips .

Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bahamas, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Visa-Free entry to Qatar valid up to 30 days

For nationals of the countries / regions listed below, the waiver will be valid for 30 days from the date of issue and entitle its holder to spend up to 30 days in Qatar , during either a single trip or on multiple trips . This waiver may be extended for a further 30 days.

Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Georgia, Guyana, Hong Kong – China, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Suriname, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vatican City, and Venezuela .

Essential requirements to enter Qatar with this visa-free on arrival

There are two fundamental documents that allow you to enter under these visa exemption conditions for 80 countries in 2019:

– A valid passport for the aforementioned nationalities, valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date of arrival in Qatar.

– A confirmed ticket for a flight or back to your country of origin or to another country.

– Optional : a hotel reservation or tours in Qatar . When I entered they asked me if I had accommodation, I said no because I was going to in Doha for only 12 hours taking advantage of a layover on the way back to Spain.

How much does the visa cost to Qatar

Citizens of the 80 countries mentioned do not pay anything for the Qatar visa. So if you have a passport of those nationalities , there is no need to pay to enter Qatar as a tourist or on a flight in transit at the Doha International Airport, especially with Qatar Airways.

To look at details for other visas, visit this website in English , where you can see if you need a visa and the steps to take to obtain visas for your trips around the world.

Visa free for Indians Nationals

Citizens of India can be granted a visa waiver for a period of 30 days on their arrival in the State of Qatar, given the following conditions:

– A passport must be valid for at least 6 months.

– The passenger must have a confirmed return ticket.

– Passengers should provide a confirmed hotel reservation.

Visa free for Pakistani Nationals

Citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan can be granted a visa waiver for a period of 30 days on their arrival in the State of Qatar, given the following conditions:

– A passport must be valid for at least 6 months.

– The passenger must have a confirmed return ticket.

– A valid debit or credit card. (For a family traveling together, the card must be in the name of the passenger or one per family)

– The visa will be granted for 30 days free of charge and is not extendable.

– A confirmed hotel reservation.

– Passengers arriving directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against polio.

Visa exemptions to travel to Qatar

Nationals of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates) do not require a visa to enter Qatar.

