Fuel from olives: Syria’s answer to rising diesel prices

An olive pomace factory in Armanaz, Idlib province, Syria. © AFP / FRANCE 24

The price of diesel has skyrocketed in Syria in recent years as a result of the country’s devastating decade-long war. But in Idlib province, some have turned to a cheap and eco-friendly alternative – fuel made from the stones of olives left over from the olive oil-making process.