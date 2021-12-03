(What Is Smart Card, How To Apply For A Smart Card In Qatar, How To Activate)

FAQ’s About Smart Card

What Is a Smart Card?

The Smart Card is just like a normal ID card which is given to the customer which can be used at Hukoomi portal.

Basic requirement to become a smart card:

Smart Cards are acceptable for all operating systems starting from Windows XP to Windows 10.

Any of the following mentioned browsers can be used to open Hukoomi portal: Internet Explorer,Google Chrome, Safari and Mozilla Firefox.

With the above-mentioned requirements you can become a smart card. Smart card is very useful for a person as well as for corporate groups, as it allows them to perform their personal and corporate transactions.

Some personal and corporate transactions are as follows

Personal: Residencies, visas and business leave notifications for those on personal sponsorships, such as drivers and servants.

Corporate: Labor recruitment applications, visas and residencies.

Now the next question arises is How To Activate Smart Card? What Documents Will Be Required?

To activate your smart card for both personal as well as corporate transactions you need to visit e-government department at any of the government service centers affiliated to the General Directorate of Border Passports and Expatriates Affairs.

For those whose names are listed in the establishment ID can just sign on and has to submit a smart card activation application form, available on the Ministry of Interior website, to any of the above-mentioned centers to activate the card and add the authorized companies.

For those who are not authorized to sign on the establishment ID the customer will need to submit a letter from the establishment owner to the General Directorate of Border Passports and Expatriates Affairs, in addition to the above-mentioned application form, to add a company on the representative’s card.

Note: Customers (company representatives) may activate the smart card only for personal transactions at the General Directorate of Border Passports and Expatriates Affairs. There is, consequently, no need to attach any documents, except the activation form. Then, they have to log in to Hukoomi with a card of a person authorized to sign on the establishment ID before using the service “Add Company on Personal Smart Card of Representative” to have the company added.

Now after activation of your samrt card from where you can get it?

You can get your Smart Card by visiting any of the government service centers available all over Qatar and listed in detail on the website of the Ministry of Interior.

