A Good Conduct Certificate, known as a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) is evidence of someone’s good character/conduct. It shows that the particular person does not have any criminal history. This document is needed during employment, marriage, migration or a startup business, or anything else.

Today we are talking about how you can apply for PCC via the Metrash2 app. Read the whole article for the full process!

How to apply for a PCC ( Police Clearance Certificate ) via the Metrash2

Logging into Metrash2.

Then click ‘General Services’.

Select ‘Police Clearance Certificate’.

Fill out the form by clicking on ‘Request Certificate’.

Then, opt next

Depending on the purpose of the certificate, you will see the required documents to upload.

You can upload files directly from your phone’s gallery or take photos with its camera.

Check the ‘I agree to the validity of the data box and click ‘Next.’

Choose your delivery method (Qatar Post or nearest service center).

The final step is to pay with a credit or debit card.

The process to check the status of the Police Clearance Certificate ( PCC ) application

First, you need to log in to your account on Metrash2.

Select ‘General Services.’

Select ‘Police Clearance Certificate.’

Fill out the ‘Application Followup’ form.

You can check the status of your application by clicking on ‘Search.’

Important Information

It costs you QR 10 to use this service.

The delivery charge for Qatar Post is QR 20, and it will be delivered to you within 2-3 working days.

You may also pick up your card from a service center nearby.

Salwa Road – Department of Criminal Evidence

At the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs, the Criminal Evidence, and Information Office is available only for employment and study purposes.

For Metrash2 technical assistance, please call 234 2000.

Note- The provision for a PCC permit is a 6-month stay in Qatar and your fingerprint records in the MOI system.

