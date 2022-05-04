A Good Conduct Certificate, known as a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) is evidence of someone’s good character/conduct. It shows that the particular person does not have any criminal history. This document is needed during employment, marriage, migration or a startup business, or anything else.
Today we are talking about how you can apply for PCC via the Metrash2 app. Read the whole article for the full process!
How to apply for a PCC ( Police Clearance Certificate ) via the Metrash2
- Logging into Metrash2.
- Then click ‘General Services’.
- Select ‘Police Clearance Certificate’.
- Fill out the form by clicking on ‘Request Certificate’.
- Then, opt next
- Depending on the purpose of the certificate, you will see the required documents to upload.
- You can upload files directly from your phone’s gallery or take photos with its camera.
- Check the ‘I agree to the validity of the data box and click ‘Next.’
- Choose your delivery method (Qatar Post or nearest service center).
- The final step is to pay with a credit or debit card.
The process to check the status of the Police Clearance Certificate ( PCC ) application
- First, you need to log in to your account on Metrash2.
- Select ‘General Services.’
- Select ‘Police Clearance Certificate.’
- Fill out the ‘Application Followup’ form.
- You can check the status of your application by clicking on ‘Search.’
Important Information
- It costs you QR 10 to use this service.
- The delivery charge for Qatar Post is QR 20, and it will be delivered to you within 2-3 working days.
- You may also pick up your card from a service center nearby.
- Salwa Road – Department of Criminal Evidence
- At the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs, the Criminal Evidence, and Information Office is available only for employment and study purposes.
- For Metrash2 technical assistance, please call 234 2000.
Note- The provision for a PCC permit is a 6-month stay in Qatar and your fingerprint records in the MOI system.
Other Articles related Metrash 2 app you might like
- How to Change Personal Details on the Metrash2 app
- How to Enlist an Extra number to get SMS pop-ups on Metrash
- Metrash 2 App Allows Extension of all Pre-entry Permit Visas
- Qatar Residents and expats can submit the criminal complaints via Metrash2 App
- How to subscribe to Metrash2 through SMS
- Metrash2 Services List for Citizens and Residents of Qatar
- How to activate Metrash2 mobile application online
- Now get 200+ services at your fingertips through Metrash2
- [Updated] The Traffic Violations and fines Imposed by MOI in Qatar
Please Subscribe Us to get updated with Qatar News, Saudi News, Kuwait News, Health News, UAE News, Iqama, Visa, Jobs, Banking and More.