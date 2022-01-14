Sources:
- The Emmydaz Travel Blog
- Here’s the site with a list of information and special instructions specific to Nigerians.
- But there’s also a section that anyone that isn’t Nigerian that will be interested in: Qatar Visa on Arrival
- Visit Qatar (official site)
Summary:
According to the Emmydaz Travel Blog and verified on Visit Qatar, there are upwards of 85 countries that do not have to pay for a visa to visit Qatar as of August 2017. There are some slight differences as half the countries are allowed for 90 days and the other half is 30 days. Fortunately, the tournament is only 30 days so for someone wanting to stay the entire time and not need visa paperwork, you have a good likelihood.
Countries With 90 Day Visas
This list is directly from the Visit Qatar site:
- 1. Antigua and Barbuda
- 2. Argentina
- 3. Austria
- 4. Bahamas
- 5. Belgium
- 6. Bulgaria
- 7. Croatia
- 8. Cyprus
- 9. Czech Republic
- 10. Denmark
- 11. Dominican Republic
- 12. Estonia
- 13. Finland
- 14. France
- 15. Germany
- 16. Greece
- 17. Hungary
- 18. Iceland
- 19. Italy
- 20. Latvia
- 21. Liechtenstein
- 22. Lithuania
- 23. Luxembourg
- 24. Malaysia
- 25. Malta
- 26. Netherlands
- 27. Norway
- 28. Poland
- 29. Portugal
- 30. Romania
- 31. Serbia
- 32. Seychelles
- 33. Slovakia
- 34. Slovenia
- 35. Spain
- 36. Sweden
- 37. Switzerland
- 38. Turkey
- 39. Ukraine
Countries With 30 Day Visas
- 1. Andorra
- 2. Australia
- 3. Azerbaijan
- 4. Belarus
- 5. Bolivia
- 6. Brazil
- 7. Brunei
- 8. Canada
- 9. Chile
- 10. China
- 11. Colombia
- 12. Costa Rica
- 13. Cuba
- 14. Ecuador
- 15. Georgia
- 16. Guyana
- 17. Hong Kong, China
- 18. India
- 19. Indonesia
- 20. Ireland
- 21. Japan
- 22. Kazakhstan
- 23. Lebanon
- 24. Macedonia
- 25. Maldives
- 26. Mexico
- 27. Moldova
- 28. Monaco
- 29. New Zealand
- 30. Pakistan
- 31. Panama
- 32. Paraguay
- 33. Peru
- 34. Russia
- 35. Rwanda
- 36. San Marino
- 37. Singapore
- 38. South Africa
- 39. South Korea
- 40. Suriname
- 41. Thailand
- 42. United Kingdom
- 43. United States
- 44. Uruguay
- 45. Vatican City
- 46. Venezuela
How Do I Enact On My Free Visa?
Well, at this moment, there’s minimal stipulations. Any individual from the above countries can obtain a visa waiver upon arrival to Qatar as long as he/she:
- Possesses a valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months
- Possess a confirmed onward or return ticket
Hooray for Qatar being the most open country in the Middle East!
What if your country isn’t listed above?
Doing more research, the Hamad International Airport has great insight into securing visas and links out to Visit Qatar as well. Check out their site and an excerpt below of what we mean as this section even discusses how Qatar Airways may even be able to facilitate a visa! Outside of this, there are many companies out there that will charge a nominal fee to make it easier on you to obtain the requisite visa. Good luck!
(Please note the below is an image – you’ll need to visit the Hamad International Airport website for details and links!)
Please Note
Reminder: This site is solely to aggregate helpful information that we have found online. We are in no way affiliated with governments, FIFA or Qatar.