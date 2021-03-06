1-Is the entry permit mandatory to enter the State of Qatar?
Yes, it is compulsory to apply for an entry permit in advance through Qatar Portal.
2-
Who is authorized to apply for an entry permit? Can residents apply for entry permit themselves?
The employer is the only authorized party to apply for the resident’s entry permit. Regarding family members, the resident may submit an entry permit request for them, provided that he/she has an entry permit while being outside the country.
3-
How can I get a copy of the entry permit?
After approval of the application, you will receive an email containing a copy of the entry permit. The resident can also contact the employer to obtain a copy. The permit and quarantine undertaking sent to the email must be printed out to be presented to the airport officials.
4-
How can I track my application?
You can track your application through “My Applications” page at Qatar Portal. Alternatively, you may call the Government Contact Center on 109 inside Qatar or +974 44069999 outside the country.
5-
ow long is the validity of the permit?
The permit is valid for 30 days from the date of issue.
6-
What happens if the permit expires? Can I still renew it and how?
A new application can be submitted through Qatar Portal.
7-
What happens if my Qatari Residence Permit was expired? Do I qualify for an entry permit?
Yes, it is possible to apply for an entry permit for those whose residency has expired while they are outside Qatar.
8-
What documents do I need to bring with me?
Expats must bring their passport, residence card, a copy of the permit, a copy of the attached quarantine undertaking, a certificate of the COVID-19 medical exam (if available), provided that the validity of the examination does not exceed 48 hours, and a copy of the hotel’s reservation for the quarantine period (if the arrival is from a country that is not classified in the low-risk countries’ list).
9-
What are the countries classified as low-risk?
Click on the list of low-risk countries that is being constantly updated.
10-
Can the entry permit application be rejected?
Yes, the concerned authorities can reject the permit application if it does not meet the conditions and requirements for granting the permit.
11-
Is the permit holder required to present the permit at Qatar airport?
Yes, a copy of the permit and quarantine undertaking, previously sent via email, must be submitted to the concerned personnel at the airport.
12-
If I obtained an entry permit, could I bring my family without a permit?
In case an entry permit is issued for a resident abroad, the resident can submit an entry permit request for his/her family members through Qatar Portal.
12+1
Can I apply for an entry permit for my family, given that I am a resident located in the State of Qatar?
Yes, residents located in Qatar can apply for entry permits for their family members outside Qatar, provided that they have Qatari Residence Permit.
14-
Can the employer submit an entry permit application to several residents through a single application?
It is not possible; an entry permit application must be submitted for each resident separately.
15-
Can I apply for an entry permit for my wife, given that she is under her work sponsorship?
In this case, her employer must submit her entry permit application.
16-
If an entry permit application is rejected, can I apply again?
Yes, it is possible to apply again after fulfilling all the conditions that led to the rejection of the application.