Qatar vs United Arab Emirates – Cost of Living Comparison

Qatar United Arab Emirates
🚶 Cost of living One person
$1856
$1576
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Cost of living Family
$4264
$3649
🏠 One person rent
$1167
$952
🏘️ Family rent
$2154
$1738
🍽️ Food Expenses
$456
$381
🚐 Transport Expenses
$105
$113
💳 Monthly salary after tax
$2841
$2717
💸 GDP per capita
$50805
$43103
😃 Human freedom index
6.23
6.46
❤️ Life expectancy
80.2
78
👮 Corruption perceptions index
63
71
🏙️ Population
2.64M
9.89M

The average cost of living in Qatar ($1856) is 18% more expensive than in the United Arab Emirates ($1576). Qatar ranked 13th vs 23rd for the United Arab Emirates in the list of the most expensive countries in the world.

The average after-tax salary is enough to cover living expenses for 1.5 months in Qatar compared to 1.7 months in the United Arab Emirates. Ranked 31st and 22nd best countries to live in the world.

Cost of living in Qatar vs United Arab Emirates infographic

Salary adjustment calculator
the estimated difference in money purchasing power

Prices in Qatar vs the United Arab Emirates

Qatar United Arab Emirates
Eating Out
🍱 Lunch Menu
$10.1
$7.68
🥂 Dinner in a Restaurant, for 2
$55.9
$49.6
🥪 Fast food meal, equiv. McDonald’s
$6.91
$7.22
🍻 Beer in a Pub, 0.5 L or 16 fl oz
$13
$11.3
☕ Cappuccino
$5.88
$5.29
🥤 Pepsi / Coke, 0.5 L or 16.9 fl oz
$0.85
$0.94
Rent & Utilities
🏙️ 1 bedroom apartment in Downtown, 40 m2 or 430 ft2
$1423
$1031
🏡 Cheap 1 bedroom apartment, 40 m2 or 430 ft2
$906
$685
🏙️ 3 bedroom apartment in Downtown, 80 m2 or 860 ft2
$2611
$1945
🏡 Cheap 3 bedroom apartment, 80 m2 or 860 ft2
$1793
$1368
🔌 Utility Bill one person, electricity, heating, water, etc.
$76.1
$106
🔌 Utility Bill for a Family, electricity, heating, water, etc.
$117
$163
🌐 Internet plan, 50 Mbps+ 1 month unlimited
$81.5
$92.2
🏦 Mortgage Interest Rate for 20 Years
4.47%
4.23%
🏙️ Apartment price to Buy in city Center, 1 m2 or 10 ft2
$4333
$2684
🏡 House price to Buy in Suburbs, 1 m2 or 10 ft2
$3250
$2012
Transportation
🚌 Local transport ticket
$0.55
$1.28
🎟️ Monthly ticket local transport
$65.7
$56.7
🚕 Taxi Ride, 8 km or 5 mi
$8.86
$9.76
⛽ Gas / Petrol, 1 L or 0.26 gal
$0.44
$0.59
Groceries
🥛 Milk, 1 L or 1 qt
$2.11
$1.67
🍞 Bread, 0.5 kg or 1.1 lb
$1.31
$1.18
🍚 Rice, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
$1.54
$1.64
🥚 Eggs, x12
$3.21
$2.91
🧀 Cheese, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
$10.9
$11.8
🐔 Chicken Breast, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
$8.73
$7.41
🥩 Round Steak, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
$10.5
$9.67
🍏 Apples, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
$1.84
$2.12
🍌 Banana, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
$1.56
$1.65
🍊 Oranges, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
$1.6
$1.73
🍅 Tomato, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
$1.31
$1.44
🥔 Potato, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
$1.15
$1.03
🧅 Onion, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
$1
$0.81
🌊 Water, 1 L or 1 qt
$0.34
$0.39
🍹 Coca-Cola / Pepsi, 2 L or 67.6 fl oz
$1.56
$1.93
🍾 Wine (mid-priced), 750 mL bottle
$30.1
$16
🍺 Beer, 0.5 L or 16 fl oz
$6.57
$3.38
🚬 Cigarette pack
$5.67
$5.78
💊 Cold medicince, 1 week
$12.7
$6.82
🧴 Hair Shampoo
$5.5
$5.59
🧻 Toilet paper, 4 rolls
$3.41
$2.74
👄 Toothpaste, 1 tube
$3.03
$3.03
Other
🏋️ Gym Membership, 1 month
$123
$63.2
🎫 Cinema Ticket, 1 person
$10.5
$11.2
👩‍⚕️ Doctor’s visit
$47.6
$75.8
💇 Haircut, simple
$12
$12.7
👖 Brand Jeans
$61.4
$58.1
👟 Brand Sneakers
$95.3
$87.3
👶 Daycare or Preschool, 1 month
$740
$535
🏫 International Primary School, 1 year
$9964
$8940

Cities Comparison in Qatar vs the United Arab Emirates

  • Doha
    $1859
    vs
    $1776
    Dubai

  • Abu Dhabi
    $1698
    vs
    $1859
    Doha

  • Doha
    $1859
    vs
    $1165
    Sharjah

  • Al Ain
    $1434
    vs
    $1859
    Doha

Cost of Living in Popular cities

In Qatar

City Cost of living Population
Doha
$1859
1.31M
Al Khor
$1700
31.5K

In the United Arab Emirates

City Cost of living Population
Dubai
$1776
2.5M
Abu Dhabi
$1698
1.48M
Sharjah
$1165
1.25M
Al Ain
$1434
767K
Ajman
$1445
238K
Fujairah
$1709
97.2K
Ras al-Khaimah
$1389
116K
Madinat Zayed
$1390
29.1K
Umm al-Quwain
$1156
44.4K

