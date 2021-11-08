Qatar vs United Arab Emirates – Cost of Living Comparison
|Qatar
|United Arab Emirates
|🚶 Cost of living One person
|
$1856
|
$1576
|👨👩👧👦 Cost of living Family
|
$4264
|
$3649
|🏠 One person rent
|
$1167
|
$952
|🏘️ Family rent
|
$2154
|
$1738
|🍽️ Food Expenses
|
$456
|
$381
|🚐 Transport Expenses
|
$105
|
$113
|💳 Monthly salary after tax
|
$2841
|
$2717
|💸 GDP per capita
|
$50805
|
$43103
|😃 Human freedom index
|
6.23
|
6.46
|❤️ Life expectancy
|
80.2
|
78
|👮 Corruption perceptions index
|
63
|
71
|🏙️ Population
|
2.64M
|
9.89M
The average cost of living in Qatar ($1856) is 18% more expensive than in the United Arab Emirates ($1576). Qatar ranked 13th vs 23rd for the United Arab Emirates in the list of the most expensive countries in the world.
The average after-tax salary is enough to cover living expenses for 1.5 months in Qatar compared to 1.7 months in the United Arab Emirates. Ranked 31st and 22nd best countries to live in the world.
Prices in Qatar vs the United Arab Emirates
|Qatar
|United Arab Emirates
|Eating Out
|🍱 Lunch Menu
|
$10.1
|
$7.68
|🥂 Dinner in a Restaurant, for 2
|
$55.9
|
$49.6
|🥪 Fast food meal, equiv. McDonald’s
|
$6.91
|
$7.22
|🍻 Beer in a Pub, 0.5 L or 16 fl oz
|
$13
|
$11.3
|☕ Cappuccino
|
$5.88
|
$5.29
|🥤 Pepsi / Coke, 0.5 L or 16.9 fl oz
|
$0.85
|
$0.94
|Rent & Utilities
|🏙️ 1 bedroom apartment in Downtown, 40 m2 or 430 ft2
|
$1423
|
$1031
|🏡 Cheap 1 bedroom apartment, 40 m2 or 430 ft2
|
$906
|
$685
|🏙️ 3 bedroom apartment in Downtown, 80 m2 or 860 ft2
|
$2611
|
$1945
|🏡 Cheap 3 bedroom apartment, 80 m2 or 860 ft2
|
$1793
|
$1368
|🔌 Utility Bill one person, electricity, heating, water, etc.
|
$76.1
|
$106
|🔌 Utility Bill for a Family, electricity, heating, water, etc.
|
$117
|
$163
|🌐 Internet plan, 50 Mbps+ 1 month unlimited
|
$81.5
|
$92.2
|🏦 Mortgage Interest Rate for 20 Years
|
4.47%
|
4.23%
|🏙️ Apartment price to Buy in city Center, 1 m2 or 10 ft2
|
$4333
|
$2684
|🏡 House price to Buy in Suburbs, 1 m2 or 10 ft2
|
$3250
|
$2012
|Transportation
|🚌 Local transport ticket
|
$0.55
|
$1.28
|🎟️ Monthly ticket local transport
|
$65.7
|
$56.7
|🚕 Taxi Ride, 8 km or 5 mi
|
$8.86
|
$9.76
|⛽ Gas / Petrol, 1 L or 0.26 gal
|
$0.44
|
$0.59
|Groceries
|🥛 Milk, 1 L or 1 qt
|
$2.11
|
$1.67
|🍞 Bread, 0.5 kg or 1.1 lb
|
$1.31
|
$1.18
|🍚 Rice, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
|
$1.54
|
$1.64
|🥚 Eggs, x12
|
$3.21
|
$2.91
|🧀 Cheese, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
|
$10.9
|
$11.8
|🐔 Chicken Breast, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
|
$8.73
|
$7.41
|🥩 Round Steak, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
|
$10.5
|
$9.67
|🍏 Apples, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
|
$1.84
|
$2.12
|🍌 Banana, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
|
$1.56
|
$1.65
|🍊 Oranges, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
|
$1.6
|
$1.73
|🍅 Tomato, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
|
$1.31
|
$1.44
|🥔 Potato, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
|
$1.15
|
$1.03
|🧅 Onion, 1 kg or 2.2 lb
|
$1
|
$0.81
|🌊 Water, 1 L or 1 qt
|
$0.34
|
$0.39
|🍹 Coca-Cola / Pepsi, 2 L or 67.6 fl oz
|
$1.56
|
$1.93
|🍾 Wine (mid-priced), 750 mL bottle
|
$30.1
|
$16
|🍺 Beer, 0.5 L or 16 fl oz
|
$6.57
|
$3.38
|🚬 Cigarette pack
|
$5.67
|
$5.78
|💊 Cold medicince, 1 week
|
$12.7
|
$6.82
|🧴 Hair Shampoo
|
$5.5
|
$5.59
|🧻 Toilet paper, 4 rolls
|
$3.41
|
$2.74
|👄 Toothpaste, 1 tube
|
$3.03
|
$3.03
|Other
|🏋️ Gym Membership, 1 month
|
$123
|
$63.2
|🎫 Cinema Ticket, 1 person
|
$10.5
|
$11.2
|👩⚕️ Doctor’s visit
|
$47.6
|
$75.8
|💇 Haircut, simple
|
$12
|
$12.7
|👖 Brand Jeans
|
$61.4
|
$58.1
|👟 Brand Sneakers
|
$95.3
|
$87.3
|👶 Daycare or Preschool, 1 month
|
$740
|
$535
|🏫 International Primary School, 1 year
|
$9964
|
$8940
Cost of Living in Popular cities
In the United Arab Emirates
|City
|Cost of living
|Population
|Dubai
|
$1776
|
2.5M
|Abu Dhabi
|
$1698
|
1.48M
|Sharjah
|
$1165
|
1.25M
|Al Ain
|
$1434
|
767K
|Ajman
|
$1445
|
238K
|Fujairah
|
$1709
|
97.2K
|Ras al-Khaimah
|
$1389
|
116K
|Madinat Zayed
|
$1390
|
29.1K
|Umm al-Quwain
|
$1156
|
44.4K