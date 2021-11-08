Qatar vs United Arab Emirates – Cost of Living Comparison

Qatar United Arab Emirates 🚶 Cost of living One person $1856 $1576 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Cost of living Family $4264 $3649 🏠 One person rent $1167 $952 🏘️ Family rent $2154 $1738 🍽️ Food Expenses $456 $381 🚐 Transport Expenses $105 $113 💳 Monthly salary after tax $2841 $2717 💸 GDP per capita $50805 $43103 😃 Human freedom index 6.23 6.46 ❤️ Life expectancy 80.2 78 👮 Corruption perceptions index 63 71 🏙️ Population 2.64M 9.89M

The average cost of living in Qatar ($1856) is 18% more expensive than in the United Arab Emirates ($1576). Qatar ranked 13th vs 23rd for the United Arab Emirates in the list of the most expensive countries in the world.

The average after-tax salary is enough to cover living expenses for 1.5 months in Qatar compared to 1.7 months in the United Arab Emirates. Ranked 31st and 22nd best countries to live in the world.