This comes in implementation of Decision No 21 of 2021 amending some provisions of Decision No 8 of 2005 regulating the conditions and procedures for licensing the recruitment of domestic workers from abroad for others.

The ministry explained in a statement that recruiting agencies are obligated to guarantee for the employer nine-month probationary period for the domestic worker.

In the first three months, employer has the right to terminate the employment contract and recover the full amount he paid to the recruitment office, while the additional six-month probationary period the licensee shall guarantee the return of the sum paid to him by the employer, minus 15% of the total amount due, for each month the worker spent in the service of the employer during the additional probation period, with deduction of government fees incurred in any of the following cases: the worker’s refusal to work, the worker runs away or illness with a chronic disease.

Meanwhile, the right of the employer shall also be forfeited if the employer assaults the worker and violates any of the terms of the contract with the worker.

The ministry underlined that the Employment Department organised several consultative meetings with recruitment agencies during the past period, with the aim of introducing them to the provisions of the decision and its correct mechanisms for implementation in order guarantee the rights of employers to domestic workers in addition to the rights of the recruitment agencies.

The ministry added that new models for employment contracts for domestic workers were prepared in accordance with the provisions of Decision No 21 of 2021 amending some provisions of Decision No 8 of 2005.

The new models were distributed to recruitment offices so that the form of contracts between employers and recruitment offices will be standard.

The ministry said that it will continue to take all measures, decisions and instructions that will preserve the rights of employers to domestic workers in a way that relieves the burdens on the family in the Qatari society regarding the obligations arising from the breach of employment contracts or the run away by domestic workers.

It said that it will firmly monitor the implementation of the obligations stipulated in the law, regulations and instructions, and will intensify its inspection campaigns on recruitment offices, and will take legal measures against anyone who violates laws and decisions, calling on all employers to report any breach of contracts so that the competent department in the Ministry of Labour can take the necessary measures.

The Ministry of Labour announced Friday that the decision to extend the probation period for domestic workers from three months to nine months will go into effect as of Saturday.